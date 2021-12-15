For the drive home in York: Partly cloudy. Windy early. Low around 25F. WNW winds at 25 to 40 mph, decreasing to 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for York
A High Wind Warning is in effect for the entire state of Nebraska and severe thunderstorms are possible for some as well. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
