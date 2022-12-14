Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: Cloudy with gusty winds developing overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . A 16-degree low is forecasted. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.