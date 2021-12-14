For the drive home in York: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in York, with forecast models showing 37 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Watch from WED 9:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for York
