Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for York

This evening in York: Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, York temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.