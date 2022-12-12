For the drive home in York: Rain and wind. Thunder possible. Low 38F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Temperatures in York will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 87% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today and tonight. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast.
With cold air in place and an area of low pressure moving in, the stage is set for a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow that will impact the Thursday morning commute. Here's the latest.
Chance for snow this morning and rain this afternoon, but some will probably stay dry. See who has the best chance of showers, when they'll all come to an end, and what's in store for Wednesday here.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
No rain or freezing rain today. Snow is going to try and sneak in this weekend though. Find out when and what temperatures are expected in our latest forecast.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York today. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We …
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
It will be a cold day in York, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. You may want …
York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…