Dec. 11, 2022 evening weather update for York

Tonight's weather conditions in York: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Areas of fog with some patchy freezing drizzle. Low 29F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Monday. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.