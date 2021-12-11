Tonight's weather conditions in York: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. York folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 11, 2021 evening weather update for York
