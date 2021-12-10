This evening's outlook for York: Windy with snow showers during the evening. Less wind later on. Low 22F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible. Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Saturday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Dec. 10, 2021 evening weather update for York
