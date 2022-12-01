For the drive home in York: Mostly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, York temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 27 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Dec. 1, 2022 evening weather update for York
