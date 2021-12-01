 Skip to main content
Dec. 1, 2021 evening weather update for York

This evening in York: Mainly clear. Low 46F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. York will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

