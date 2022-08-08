York's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Aug. 8, 2022 evening weather update for York
Many in Nebraska are under a Heat Advisory for soaring high temperatures and humidity this afternoon. Then a good chance of showers and storms with a cold front. The latest on the heat and rain here.
Friday will be extremely hot across the state, but the heat looks even worse tomorrow in eastern Nebraska. Small chances of severe storms Saturday and Sunday as well. Full details here.
Small rain chances continue Thursday as a warm front lifts over the state. While today will be hot, Friday is looking even hotter. See where rain is most likely and how high our temps will climb here.
Compared to yesterday, the heat won't be as bad Wednesday. But it won't be cool by any means. Rain chances still continue for some in Nebraska. Track the temperatures and rain in our latest forecast.
This evening in York: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, York folks …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it wi…
This evening's outlook for York: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible overnight. Low 59F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph…
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow.…
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.