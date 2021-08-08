This evening in York: Clear. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 99.54. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 8, 2021 evening weather update for York
