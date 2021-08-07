For the drive home in York: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 7, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies to…
The York area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds…
For the drive home in York: A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It loo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We…
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degree…
The York area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today…