Aug. 7, 2021 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.