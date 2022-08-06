Aug. 6, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening in York: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.