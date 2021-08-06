For the drive home in York: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 6, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies to…
For the drive home in York: A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It loo…
The York area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We…
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degree…
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecas…
This evening's outlook for York: Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible later at night. Low 67F. Wind…