Aug. 5, 2021 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 92.79. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.