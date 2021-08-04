Aug. 4, 2021 evening weather update for York

This evening in York: Mostly cloudy...isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Thursday. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.