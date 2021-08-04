This evening in York: Mostly cloudy...isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Thursday. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Aug. 4, 2021 evening weather update for York
