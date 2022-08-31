This evening in York: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 31, 2022 evening weather update for York
