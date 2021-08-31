York's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 31, 2021 evening weather update for York
