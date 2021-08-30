This evening in York: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Tuesday. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 30, 2021 evening weather update for York
