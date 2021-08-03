Tonight's weather conditions in York: Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Wednesday. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 3, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it…
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We'll see sunshine …
For the drive home in York: A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It loo…
The York area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We…
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecas…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will…
This evening's outlook for York: Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible later at night. Low 67F. Wind…