Tonight's weather conditions in York: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 29, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a p…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it wi…
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a p…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it wi…
This evening in York: Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Tuesday. Temperatures are pr…
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorm…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Partly cloudy skie…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. High UV …
This evening's outlook for York: Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a sizzling hot…