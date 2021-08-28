York's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 64F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 28, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. High UV …
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a p…
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a p…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it wi…
This evening in York: Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Tuesday. Temperatures are pr…
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorm…
York will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairl…