Aug. 28, 2021 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 64F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast.