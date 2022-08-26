For the drive home in York: Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 26, 2022 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
With a cold front arriving today and stalling over us for tomorrow, showers and storms will be around both days. See when rain is most likely and who has the best chance in our updated forecast.
Isolated showers and storms expected for Friday. Rain chances aren't going away this weekend, but there's one period that looks wetter than the rest. Find out when in our latest forecast.
Rain will be around today, but the better chance is expected on Thursday with our next cold front. Find out when and where rain is most likely and how temperatures will change in our latest forecast.
Warm with sunny to mostly sunny skies today. Temperatures look to increase for Wednesday and the chance for showers is coming back. See when and where rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
While some could miss out, the chance of rain continues today. Will showers and storms impact your weekend plans? Find out in our updated forecast.
The York area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect periods …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
This evening in York: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Monday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It l…
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the York community. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Expect cle…