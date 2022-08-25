Aug. 25, 2022 evening weather update for York

Tonight's weather conditions in York: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.