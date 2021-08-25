For the drive home in York: Mainly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Aug. 25, 2021 evening weather update for York
