This evening in York: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 24, 2022 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
Scattered showers and storms are expected today and a couple could produce damaging wind and hail. See when rain is most likely and who has the greatest chance of severe storms in our latest forecast.
While some could miss out, the chance of rain continues today. Will showers and storms impact your weekend plans? Find out in our updated forecast.
Rain will be around today, but the better chance is expected on Thursday with our next cold front. Find out when and where rain is most likely and how temperatures will change in our latest forecast.
Warm with sunny to mostly sunny skies today. Temperatures look to increase for Wednesday and the chance for showers is coming back. See when and where rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
The York area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect periods …
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 deg…
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
For the drive home in York: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showi…
This evening in York: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Monday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It l…