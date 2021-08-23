Aug. 23, 2021 evening weather update for York

This evening in York: Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.