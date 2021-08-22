Tonight's weather conditions in York: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Monday, there is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 22, 2021 evening weather update for York
