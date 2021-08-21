For the drive home in York: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Aug. 21, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
Tonight's weather conditions in York: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperat…
The York area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear s…
The York area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless da…
York will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairl…
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of su…
For the drive home in York: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for i…
For the drive home in York: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, York…
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Th…