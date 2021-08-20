York's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 20, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for York: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, t…
Tonight's weather conditions in York: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperat…
The York area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear s…
The York area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless da…
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of su…
For the drive home in York: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for i…