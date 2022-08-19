Aug. 19, 2022 evening weather update for York

Tonight's weather conditions in York: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in York. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.