Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Friday. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.