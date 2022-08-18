For the drive home in York: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Friday. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for York
Scattered showers and storms are expected today and a couple could produce damaging wind and hail. See when rain is most likely and who has the greatest chance of severe storms in our latest forecast.
As a slow moving cold front works across the state, showers and storms are likely. Damaging wind, hail, and flooding could occur in a few spots. Full details on what to expect in our updated forecast.
While the majority of the rain has departed the area, showers are going to linger throughout the day. See when rain is most likely and how cool it will get tonight in our latest forecast.
A little fog early this morning, but looking nice for the rest of the day. Showers and storms will start to push back into the area on Thursday. Find out what time our rain chance begins here.
