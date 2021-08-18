For the drive home in York: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 18, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
This evening's outlook for York: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, t…
Tonight's weather conditions in York: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperat…
York's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorro…
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
The York area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expe…
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of su…
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.