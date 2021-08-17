 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 17, 2021 evening weather update for York

Aug. 17, 2021 evening weather update for York

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in York: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News