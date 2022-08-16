 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 16, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the York area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

