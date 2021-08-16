Aug. 16, 2021 evening weather update for York

Tonight's weather conditions in York: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.