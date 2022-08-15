This evening's outlook for York: Cloudy with showers. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a slow moving cold front works across the state, showers and storms are likely. Damaging wind, hail, and flooding could occur in a few spots. Full details on what to expect in our updated forecast.
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
This evening in York: Clear. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Friday. Temperatures are projected to …
York's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It l…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Pa…
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
The York area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
This evening in York: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showi…
York's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Yo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect da…