This evening's outlook for York: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for York
