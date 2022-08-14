This evening in York: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 14, 2022 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
This evening in York: Clear. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Friday. Temperatures are projected to …
York's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It l…
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Pa…
The York area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
The York area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Expect per…
York's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Yo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees to…