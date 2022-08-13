York's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Sunday. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 13, 2022 evening weather update for York
