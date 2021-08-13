This evening's outlook for York: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 13, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
This evening in York: Clear. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are p…
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
York's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorro…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today…
This evening in York: A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It…
The York area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
This evening in York: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projec…