This evening's outlook for York: A mostly clear sky. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Aug. 12, 2022 evening weather update for York
