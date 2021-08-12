 Skip to main content
Aug. 12, 2021 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

