York's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 12, 2021 evening weather update for York
