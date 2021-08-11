This evening in York: A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 11, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in York: Clear. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are p…
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degree…
The York area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today…
This evening in York: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projec…
The Weather Guys explain what holds clouds up and why some are fluffy on top but flat on the bottom.
For the drive home in York: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Wi…
York's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesda…