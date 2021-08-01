Aug. 1, 2021 evening weather update for York

Tonight's weather conditions in York: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.