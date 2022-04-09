This evening's outlook for York: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 42F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Apr. 9, 2022 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
As windy as today will be, winds look to get even stronger Wednesday and possibly Thursday. A chance of rain today as well. Get the full details on both in our updated forecast.
Wind gusts will range from 50 to 70 mph across the state today and will again tomorrow. Power outages and tree damage are expected. Here's when and where the strongest winds are expected.
Watch now: Dry across Nebraska Monday, but a cold front will bring rain, wind, and cooler temperatures Tuesday
Dry today, but showers will begin to return late Monday night as a cold front pushes into the state. See how temperatures will vary and when rain is most likely in our area in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Very high winds continue across the state Thursday, chance of rain and snow for eastern Nebraska
Wind gusts 55 to 65 mph will again be common today across Nebraska. Colder than usual temps as well and a rain/snow mix for some. See who has the best chance of seeing snow in our latest forecast.
This evening in York: Partly cloudy. Windy. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Cool temperat…
Dry across Nebraska today and starting to warm up, but winds will stay stronger than we'd like. See how winds will vary thru the weekend and when our rain chance will return in our updated forecast.
Rain looks likely across Nebraska Friday and Friday night, but the timing will vary. See when rain will peak in our area and what Saturday and Sunday are looking like in our latest forecast.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degr…
This evening's outlook for York: Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, York temperatures will reach the 50's…
York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Very windy conditions …