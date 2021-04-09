 Skip to main content
Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Rain. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

