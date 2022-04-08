York's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 24F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 8, 2022 evening weather update for York
