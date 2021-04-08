This evening's outlook for York: A shower or two around the area in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 36F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 30% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for York
